UCF hosts Georgia State

Georgia State (2-0) at UCF (1-1), Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: UCF by 20.5. Against the spread: UCF 2-0, Georgia State 2-0.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UCF Offense

Overall: 383.0 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 193.0 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 190.0 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 40.0 points per game (39th)

UCF Defense

Overall: 248.0 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 143.0 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 105.0 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 9.0 points per game (14th)

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 523.0 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 266.0 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 257.0 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (27th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 270.5 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 192.5 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 78.0 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (35th)

UCF ranks 17th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 23.5% of third downs.

Georgia State ranks 90th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to UCF’s 40th-ranked +1 margin.

Georgia State is 87th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. UCF’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

UCF is 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:56, compared to Georgia State’s 11th-ranked average of 35:16.

Team leaders

UCF

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 344 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Duke Watson, 120 yards on 13 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ric’Darious Farmer, 63 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Georgia State

Passing: Cameran Brown, 443 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 72.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Lanear McCrary Jr., 176 yards on 28 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Rodshaun Dorsey, 88 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UCF fell 12-7 to Pittsburgh on Sept. 12. Barnett threw for 186 yards on 20-of-31 attempts (64.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Watson carried the ball six times for 10 yards, adding three receptions for seven yards. Farmer put up 52 yards on four catches.

Georgia State won 31-17 over Kennesaw State on Sept. 12. Brown passed for 253 yards on 16-of-23 attempts (69.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 62 yards and one rushing touchdown. McCrary carried the ball 19 times for 101 yards and scored one touchdown. Kyle Washington put up 59 yards on two catches.

Next game

UCF hosts TCU on Sept. 26. Georgia State hosts Northern Illinois on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press