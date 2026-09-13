No. 6 Ohio State hosts Kent State in Week 3

Kent State (1-1) at No. 6 Ohio State (1-1), Sept. 19 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Ohio State by 51.5. Against the spread: Ohio State 2-0, Kent State 1-1.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 521.5 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 356.0 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 165.5 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (41st)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 250.5 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 157.5 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 93.0 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (35th)

Kent State Offense

Overall: 313.5 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 166.0 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 147.5 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 18.0 points per game (122nd)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 409.0 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 241.0 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 168.0 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 36.0 points per game (128th)

Kent State is 108th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Ohio State’s 40th-ranked +1 margin.

Ohio State is 87th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Kent State’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 598 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 157 yards on 28 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 315 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 311 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: DeShields, 101 yards on 13 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Wayne Harris, 93 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Ohio State was beaten by Texas 24-23 on Sept. 12. Sayin passed for 278 yards on 17-of-32 attempts (53.1%) with one touchdown and one interception. Jackson had 74 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding four receptions for 37 yards. Smith had eight receptions for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Kent State won 36-15 over Wofford on Sept. 12. DeShields led Kent State with 248 yards on 16-of-25 passing (64.0%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 74 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Mason Blakemore had 68 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for eight yards. Da’Realyst Clark recorded 90 yards on five catches.

Next game

Ohio State hosts Illinois on Sept. 26. Kent State hosts Ball State on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press