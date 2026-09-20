Kent State hosts Ball State in MAC play

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Ball State (1-2) at Kent State (1-2), Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Kent State by 4. Against the spread: Kent State 1-2, Ball State 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Kent State Offense

Overall: 255.3 yards per game (137th in FBS)

Passing: 133.3 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 122.0 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 13.0 points per game (135th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 448.3 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 288.0 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 160.3 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 43.7 points per game (136th)

Ball State Offense

Overall: 302.7 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 156.3 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 146.3 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 19.7 points per game (121st)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 487.0 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 276.3 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 210.7 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 41.3 points per game (133rd)

Ball State ranks 135th in third down percentage, converting 21.2% of the time. Kent State ranks 26th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 28.6%.

Kent State is 119th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Ball State’s 51st-ranked +1 margin.

Ball State ranks 117th in the FBS with 73.7 penalty yards per game.

Ball State ranks 113th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 351 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 56.7 completion percentage

Rushing: DeShields, 107 yards on 15 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Wayne Harris, 123 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Ball State

Passing: Keldric Luster, 438 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.0 completion percentage

Rushing: T.J. Horton, 208 yards on 23 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Thacker, 86 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Kent State fell 59-3 to Ohio State on Sept. 19. DeShields passed for 35 yards on 6-of-15 attempts (40.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Brandon White had 21 rushing yards on five carries. Harris recorded 29 yards on two catches.

Ball State fell 51-15 to Liberty on Sept. 19. Luster led Ball State with 93 yards on 10-of-21 passing (47.6%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards. Horton had 79 rushing yards on eight carries and two touchdowns. Thacker recorded 44 yards on four catches.

Next game

Kent State hosts Ohio on Oct. 3. Ball State hosts Toledo on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press