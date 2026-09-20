UMass squares off against Sacramento State in MAC play

UMass (3-0) at Sacramento State (1-3), Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: UMass by 6. Against the spread: UMass 2-1, Sacramento State 2-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UMass Offense

Overall: 355.7 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 173.3 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 182.3 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (48th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 270.0 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 204.3 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 65.7 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 15.0 points per game (27th)

Sacramento State Offense

Overall: 328.5 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 215.0 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 113.5 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (119th)

Sacramento State Defense

Overall: 349.8 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 220.3 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 129.5 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (104th)

UMass is 113th in third down percentage, converting 34.4% of the time. Sacramento State ranks 51st on defense, holding its opponents to 33.3%.

Sacramento State is 134th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to UMass’ 4th-ranked +7 margin.

UMass ranks 120th in the FBS with 74.7 penalty yards per game.

Sacramento State is 52nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 81.8% of trips. UMass’ red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

UMass

Passing: William Watson III, 509 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 75.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Elijah Faulkner, 195 yards on 41 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: T.Y. Harding, 177 yards on 10 catches, 2 TDs

Sacramento State

Passing: Jackson Sharman, 635 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaiah Ene, 120 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Matthew Coleman, 327 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

UMass beat Stonehill 36-14 on Sept. 19. Watson led UMass with 160 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 2 yards and one rushing touchdown. Faulkner had 61 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Harding put up 73 yards on four catches with one touchdown. He also had one carry for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Sacramento State lost 31-10 to North Dakota State on Sept. 19. Sharman led Sacramento State with 238 yards on 25-of-40 passing (62.5%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Cincere Rhaney carried the ball nine times for 38 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Coleman had eight receptions for 95 yards.

Next game

UMass hosts Eastern Michigan on Oct. 3. Sacramento State plays at Bowling Green on Oct. 10.

By The Associated Press