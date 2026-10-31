When global diplomacy is done, it’s time for American football

ATLANTA (AP) — Order of operations: foreign policy, then football.

Fresh from chairing a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 wealthiest nations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio planned to host his foreign minister counterparts on Saturday afternoon at a quintessential American sporting event.

Rubio and a number of his colleagues were expected to attend Saturday’s college football game between Southeastern Conference rivals Florida and Georgia, which shifted to Atlanta from the usual neutral venue in Jacksonville, Florida, due to stadium renovations.

It was not clear which ministers might attend what has been called the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” due the large, boisterous crowds that the matchup attracts. U.S. officials say plenty of them have expressed interest in accompanying Rubio.

Georgia is ranked No. 3 in the country and heavily favored. Florida, where Rubio’s son, Anthony, plays, is No. 17.

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer