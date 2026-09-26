Lagway throws 2 touchdown passes to help Baylor hold off Colorado 23-13 in Big 12 opener

WACO, Texas (AP) — DJ Lagway threw two touchdowns in his return to Baylor’s lineup, including the go-ahead score with 9:02 left as the Bears beat Colorado 23-13 in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday.

Lagway, the Florida transfer and Texas native, had missed the past two games since an ankle injury in a season-opening loss to Auburn. He completed 19 of 39 passes for 221 yards and interception.

Rhett Armstrong kicked three field goals for Baylor (3-1), whose three-game winning streak has pushed embattled sixth-year coach Dave Aranda’s record to 39-38 overall. Armstrong had kicks of 37 and 27 yards before making a 54-yarder with 4 1/2 minutes left.

Colorado (2-2) struggled to sustain drives before tying the game 13-all with 11:04 left when backup quarterback Isaac Wilson threw a 17-yard touchdown to Joseph Williams to cap a 12-play, 95-yard drive.

The Bears then went ahead to stay ahead with a five-play drive that ended with two big passes, a 21-yard catch by Gavin Freeman and Jadon Porter’s 33-yard touchdown.

Freeman, a transfer who previously played at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, had a 3-yard TD catch midway through the second quarter.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders made a quarterback change at halftime, going with Wilson, the younger brother of New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson, who completed 12 of 25 passes for 156 yards and the touchdown. Julian Lewis was 11-of-16 for 75 yards.

Elliott Arnold made field goals of 46 and 24 yards for Colorado.

Knockout collision

Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. suffered an apparent upper body injury with 4:33 left in the second quarter. Moore was hit by Bears linebacker Travion Barnes while falling to the ground on an incomplete pass.

Moore laid motionless on the turf before receiving assistance. He limped off the field and into the locker room with significant help from a trainer and a teammate.

The takeaway

Colorado: The Buffaloes’ “go-go” offense struggled to produce for the second straight week. Colorado finished 3 of 14 on third down and used two quarterbacks.

Baylor: Lagway’s first start in Waco wasn’t the most efficient or inspiring, but he made enough plays for the Bears to win, thanks in large part to their defense. Baylor’s run game also continued its lackluster start to the season, averaging only 3.3 yards per carry.

Up Next

Colorado is home to play No. 11 Texas Tech next Saturday.

Baylor plays at Arizona State next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.