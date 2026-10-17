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Spencer Ferguson rallies Weber State to 27-20 victory over Idaho State

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By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Spencer Ferguson rushed for 133 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with 1:10 remaining to rally Weber State to a 27-20 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

The junior rushed 16 times, scoring on a 2-yard run to give Weber State (5-3, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) a 25-20 lead. Nate Dahle passed to a wide-open Noah Kjar for two points to set the final margin.

Idaho State (4-3, 1-3), ranked 21st in the Stats Perform FCS poll, got as far as the Wildcats’ 16-yard line before Davis Harsin was sacked on a fourth-down pass.

Dahle completed 18 of 33 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Trehsyn Fesili picked off Dahle and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to give Idaho State a 7-0 lead.

Robert Young returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown with 16 seconds left, but the two-point try failed and Weber State trailed 7-6 after one quarter.

Harsin fired a 32-yard touchdown pass to Julian Mason for the only points in the second quarter and the Bengals led 14-6 lead at halftime.

Weber State took a 19-14 lead with touchdowns on their first two drives of the third quarter. Seth Rigtrup ended the first drive with a 2-yard run and Dahle threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kjar for the second score.

Idaho State answered with backup Jordan Cooke’s 18-yard scoring toss to Parker Graham, but the two-point attempt failed and the Bengals took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Harsin totaled 145 yards on 14-for-27 passing and Cooke finished 5 for 9 for 53 with both throwing an interception. Harsin led the Bengals with 83 yards on 20 rushes.

Up next

Idaho State: Hosts Portland State on Saturday.

Weber State: At Montana State on Saturday.

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