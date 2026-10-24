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Key Crowell’s pick-6 sparks Illinois State to 17-10 win over Indiana State

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By AP News

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Key Crowell’s pick-6 provided what would be the winning points in Illinois State’s 17-10 win over Indiana State on Saturday.

Crowell snagged Brady Allen’s pass and raced 46 yards down the right side for a 17-7 halftime lead. The Redbirds’ other points came on Michael Cosentino’s 22-yard field goal and Victor Dawson’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Indiana State (2-6, 0-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had a 7-0 lead on Allen’s 8-yard TD toss to Jayden Reed but didn’t score again until Sebastian Lopez’s 23-yard field goal midway through the fourth.

Beckham Pellant threw for 174 yards for Illinois State (6-2, 2-2), ranked 10th in the Stats Perform FCS poll, but was picked off twice by Nic Yatsko.

Allen threw for 279 yards with a touchdown. Max McCool added 84 yards rushing and Reed 98 yards receiving on nine catches.

Up next

Indiana State: At Northern Iowa next Saturday.

Illinois State: Home against Murray State next Saturday.

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