UTSA wins 5th straight, rolls past Tulane 42-19

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A’Marion Peterson scored two of UTSA’s five touchdowns on the ground and the Roadrunners beat Tulane 42-19 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Will Henderson III, who finished with 102 yards rushing on 15 carries, gave UTSA (7-1, 4-0 American Conference) a 28-13 lead with a 9-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. Brandon High Jr.’s 5-yard TD run stretched the lead to 35-13. Mark Wiepert added a short-yardage score with 2:00 left to play.

Both of Peterson’s scores came in the first quarter. He finished with 51 yards rushing and High had 50. Owen McCown completed 16 of 23 passes for 173 yards, threw two interceptions and scored on a 4-yard run for the Roadrunners.

Trace Johnson was 24-of-44 passing for 265 yards for Tulane (3-4, 1-2). Johnnie Daniels had an 81-yard run and finished with 104 yards rushing on eight carries with a touchdown. Rogers had a 22-yard pick-6 for the Green Wave on the first play of scrimmage.

It was the first game outside of Texas this season for UTSA, whose only loss has been to then-No. 1 Texas on Sept. 19.

Up next

Tulane: at Charlotte on Friday.

UTSA: at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 5.

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