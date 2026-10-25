New Mexico State hosts Jacksonville State in CUSA matchup

Jacksonville State (5-2) at New Mexico State (3-4), Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Jacksonville State by 2.5. Against the spread: Jacksonville State 4-3, New Mexico State 4-3.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 390.6 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 240.4 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 150.1 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (79th)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 346.0 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 189.6 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 156.4 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (56th)

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 371.7 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 220.4 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 151.3 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 24.6 points per game (95th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 333.3 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 224.1 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 109.1 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (83rd)

Jacksonville State is 127th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.8% of the time. New Mexico State ranks 88th on offense, converting on 37.8% of third downs.

New Mexico State ranks 120th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

New Mexico State ranks 115th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Jacksonville State is 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:12, while New Mexico State’s 115th-ranked average is 28:12.

Team leaders

Jacksonville State

Passing: Caden Creel, 1,637 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Creel, 500 yards on 105 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Deondre Johnson, 431 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

New Mexico State

Passing: Trey Hedden, 906 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs, 52.4 completion percentage

Rushing: James Jones, 777 yards on 119 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tyler King, 307 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Jacksonville State defeated Florida International 27-24 on Oct. 13. Creel threw for 214 yards on 16-of-22 attempts (72.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 19 times for 95 yards. Justus Savage had 44 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Johnson put up 93 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

New Mexico State beat Sam Houston 30-24 on Oct. 21. Adam Damante threw for 160 yards on 19-of-29 attempts (65.5%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Jones had 178 rushing yards on 27 carries and one touchdown. A.J. Williams III had three receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Jacksonville State hosts Sam Houston on Nov. 7. New Mexico State hosts Liberty on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press