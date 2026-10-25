Oklahoma and South Carolina meet in SEC play

South Carolina (4-3) at Oklahoma (4-3), Oct. 31 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Oklahoma by 3.5. Against the spread: Oklahoma 3-4, South Carolina 3-4.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 333.7 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 228.1 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 105.6 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (110th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 273.7 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 156.3 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 117.4 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (24th)

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 456.0 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 237.7 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 218.3 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 36.1 points per game (21st)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 337.9 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 222.7 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 115.1 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (79th)

Oklahoma is 107th in third down percentage, converting 35.4% of the time. South Carolina ranks 57th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 36.2%.

Oklahoma is 129th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin.

Oklahoma is 3rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 64.7% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 1,591 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Lloyd Avant, 322 yards on 73 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna III, 578 yards on 41 catches, 3 TDs

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 1,548 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Matthew Fuller, 513 yards on 90 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Mazeo Bennett Jr., 324 yards on 31 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma defeated Mississippi State 23-15 on Oct. 24. Mateer threw for 283 yards on 22-of-29 attempts (75.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 37 yards. Tory Blaylock had 71 rushing yards on 12 carries. Sategna had eight receptions for 164 yards and one touchdown.

South Carolina won 27-24 over Tennessee on Oct. 24. Sellers led South Carolina with 210 yards on 18-of-32 passing (56.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 96 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Fuller had 28 rushing yards on nine carries, adding two receptions for two yards. Bennett had six receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Oklahoma plays at No. 17 Florida on Nov. 7. South Carolina hosts Texas A&M on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press