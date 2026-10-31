Sheppard runs for five touchdowns and Duke races past Boston College 47-2

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nate Sheppard ran for three of his school-record five touchdowns in the first half as Duke rolled past Boston College 47-2 on Saturday.

Sheppard gained 97 yards on 20 carries. He had touchdown runs of 1, 2, 54, 4 and 1 yards, helping keep the defending Atlantic Coast Conference champions in the title hunt.

“To be able to do that is a lot of credit to those guys up front,” Sheppard said of the Duke linemen.

The Blue Devils (6-2, 3-2 ACC) produced the second-largest winning margin in an ACC game in team history. They’ve won two in a row after the first meeting with Boston College in four years.

“That was a treat right there,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said. “Maybe as a complete of a performance in the 2½ years I’ve been here.”

Walker Eget threw for 201 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hasley for the final first-half touchdown that led to a 27-2 lead. Gavin Strange kicked fourth-quarter field goals from 41 and 24 yards.

Boston College (4-4, 2-3), which had a two-game winning streak end, was held to 213 yards of total offense. Mason McKenzie was 9-for-17 for 87 yards in the air.

“Fifteen penalties. Duke did a lot of good things,” Boston College coach Bill O’Brien said. “It was just a rough day by everybody.”

The Eagles scored following Duke’s second touchdown when Carter Davis made a 100-yard return with a blocked extra-point kick. It marked the first defensive extra point surrendered by Duke since 1999.

Sheppard has 14 rushing touchdowns and four receiving TDs this year. The 18 total touchdowns mark a single-season school record.

“He still does things that no one has ever done,” Diaz said.

The takeaway

Boston College: A week after the Eagles posted 49-27 victory at Georgia Tech, it marked a difficult return to Durham for O’Brien and defensive coordinator Ted Roof. O’Brien was Duke’s offensive coordinator 20 years ago during a period when Roof was Duke’s coach.

Duke: The Blue Devils pieced together a splendid performance on their final Saturday home game of the season, holding their fourth opponent of the season to a single-digit point total. Duke made six sacks with 11 tackles for loss.

Heisman hype

Sheppard’s Heisman pose following one of his touchdowns came after he was encouraged by teammates on the sideline.

“I just gave them what they wanted,” he said.

Sheppard said he scored seven touchdowns in a game as a senior for Mandeville High School in Louisiana.

Zero complaints

Duke’s defense didn’t allow a point.

“My heart is broke that the scoreboard doesn’t say zero,” Diaz said.

With the score 13-2, Boston College reached the Duke 12-yard line before coming up short on fourth-and-2.

“There’s always moments,” Diaz said. “That was a moment.”

Setting up November

Duke has a trip to nearby N.C. State, two road games against ranked teams (Miami, Wake Forest) and a visit from Clemson awaiting in November.

After Saturday, the possibilities seem endless.

“Internally, it provides more evidence of how good this team can be,” Diaz said.

Up next

Boston College: Home vs. Florida State next Saturday.

Duke: At N.C. State next Saturday.

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By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press