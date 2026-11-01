Javion Kinnard’s 2 rushing TDs help San Diego State beat Washington State 26-20

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Javion Kinnard had 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns, wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Ford, and San Diego State beat Washington State 26-20 on Saturday night.

Washington State (1-8, 0-5 Pac-12 Conference) has lost six in a row.

Lucky Sutton had 115 yards rushing on 18 carries for San Diego State (4-5, 3-2).

Kirby Vorhees was stopped for no gain by SDSU’s Josiah Cox on fourth-and-1 to end the opening possession before the teams combined for four consecutive touchdown drives and Cooper DiLeva made a 36-yard field goal that gave SDSU the lead for good at 17-14 with 3:16 left in the first half.

Owen Eshelman was 30-of-42 passing for 299 yards with an interception and added 34 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Cougars. Daniel Blood had eight receptions for 105 yards and Vorhees had a 2-yard rushing TD.

DiLeva added a 45-yarder about 6 1/2 minutes into the third quarter.

Jaylen Thomas intercepted a pass on the third play from scrimmage in the second half, but the Cougars failed to convert a fourth-and-4 from the SDSU 30.

Emanuel hit Ford in the end zone on fourth-and-goal to give the Aztecs a 12-point lead with 9:51 to play.

Up next

Washington State: Hosts Colorado State on Nov. 14.

San Diego State: Hosts Utah State on Nov. 14.

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