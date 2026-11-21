PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LaDricus Pittman’s 19 points helped Drexel defeat Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Friday.

Pittman added five assists for the Dragons (3-2). David Simonovic scored 14 points, going 6 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Panagiotis Pagonis had 11 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

BJ Ranson finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (5-1). Saint Joseph’s also got 14 points, four assists and two steals from Khaafiq Myers. Sean Logan had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Hawks.

Drexel took the lead with 22 seconds left in the first half and did not trail again. Pittman led the team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 32-30 at the break. Drexel turned a three-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 42-32 lead with 17:12 left in the half. Simonovic scored 14 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press