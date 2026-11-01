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Marquette hosts Mercyhurst in season opener

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By AP News

Mercyhurst Lakers at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Mercyhurst for the season opener.

Marquette finished 12-20 overall last season while going 10-7 at home. The Golden Eagles shot 43.8% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Mercyhurst finished 17-17 overall a season ago while going 5-14 on the road. The Lakers averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.4 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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