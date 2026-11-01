Northern Illinois visits San Jose State in MWC matchup

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Northern Illinois (0-8) at San Jose State (4-5), Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: San Jose State by 11.5. Against the spread: San Jose State 5-4, Northern Illinois 2-6.

How to watch: MW+

Key stats

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 348.3 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 227.9 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 120.4 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (123rd)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 376.7 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 223 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 153.7 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (53rd)

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 325.6 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 208 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 117.6 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 16.3 points per game (135th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 433.8 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 215 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 218.8 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 37.6 points per game (136th)

San Jose State ranks 127th in third down percentage, converting 31.7% of the time. Northern Illinois ranks 138th on defense, holding its opponents to 59.6%.

Northern Illinois is 105th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to San Jose State’s 45th-ranked +2 margin.

Northern Illinois is 138th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 55% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 26th at 75.9%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. San Jose State is 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:20, while Northern Illinois’ 115th-ranked average is 28:14.

Team leaders

San Jose State

Passing: Luke Weaver, 1,810 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 649 yards on 153 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Carson Clark, 642 yards on 55 catches, 5 TDs

Northern Illinois

Passing: Taron Dickens, 1,617 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Telly Johnson Jr., 574 yards on 103 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 633 yards on 64 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

San Jose State was defeated by New Mexico 21-16 on Oct. 31. Weaver threw for 190 yards on 16-of-23 attempts (69.6%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Bates had 63 rushing yards on 22 carries. Clark recorded 91 yards on eight catches.

Northern Illinois lost 31-24 to UNLV on Oct. 31. Dickens threw for 253 yards on 19-of-37 attempts (51.4%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 50 yards. Elijah Porter had 113 rushing yards on 21 carries. George Dimopoulos recorded 127 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

San Jose State plays at Air Force on Nov. 14. Northern Illinois hosts Nevada on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press