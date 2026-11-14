No. 13 St. John’s plays Syracuse, looks for 4th straight victory

Syracuse Orange (2-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (3-0)
New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 St. John’s seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Syracuse.
St. John’s finished 30-7 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Red Storm gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.
Syracuse went 2-7 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Orange averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press