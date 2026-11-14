Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
45.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Loyola Marymount hosts Chicago State following Price’s 20-point game

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Chicago State Cougars (2-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays Loyola Marymount after Mike Price scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 87-67 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

Loyola Marymount finished 15-17 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Lions shot 45.9% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Cougars have gone 2-2 away from home. Chicago State ranks third in the NEC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kameron Foman averaging 3.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.