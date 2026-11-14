Loyola Marymount hosts Chicago State following Price’s 20-point game

Chicago State Cougars (2-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays Loyola Marymount after Mike Price scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 87-67 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

Loyola Marymount finished 15-17 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Lions shot 45.9% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Cougars have gone 2-2 away from home. Chicago State ranks third in the NEC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kameron Foman averaging 3.2.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press