New Hampshire visits Boston College after Hunger’s 20-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (3-1) at Boston College Eagles (3-0)

Boston; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts New Hampshire after Luke Hunger scored 20 points in Boston College’s 82-54 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Boston College went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

New Hampshire went 9-21 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press