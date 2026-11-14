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Cincinnati visits Dayton after Derkack ‘s 25-point outing

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By AP News

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) at Dayton Flyers (1-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Cincinnati after Aiden Derkack scored 25 points in Dayton’s 99-89 loss to the Siena Saints.

Dayton went 25-12 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Flyers allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

Cincinnati went 18-15 overall last season while going 2-8 on the road. The Bearcats gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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