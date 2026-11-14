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Randolph leads Portland State against San Francisco after 23-point performance

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By AP News

Portland State Vikings (1-2) at San Francisco Dons (3-0)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays San Francisco after Jaquay Randolph scored 23 points in Portland State’s 87-71 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

San Francisco went 9-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Dons averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Portland State finished 20-11 overall last season while going 8-7 on the road. The Vikings shot 46.0% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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