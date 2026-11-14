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Cal Poly Mustangs to square off against the Montana State Bobcats Sunday

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By AP News

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-2)

Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State squares off against Cal Poly.

Montana State went 11-2 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Cal Poly went 14-19 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Mustangs averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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