Arizona State takes on Colorado in Big 12 action

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Colorado (3-5) at Arizona State (4-4), Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Arizona State by 3.5. Against the spread: Arizona State 4-4, Colorado 2-5-1.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 395 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 254.8 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 140.3 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (60th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 350 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 216 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 134 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (109th)

Colorado Offense

Overall: 396.4 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 256.4 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 140 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (117th)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 386.1 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 249 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 137.1 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (108th)

Arizona State ranks 133rd in third down percentage, converting 30.9% of the time.

Colorado is 137th in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to Arizona State’s 87th-ranked -2 margin.

Colorado is 134th in the FBS averaging 80.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Arizona State’s 26th-ranked 45.4 per-game average.

Team leaders

Arizona State

Passing: Cutter Boley, 1,360 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Cardae Mack, 523 yards on 78 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Reed Harris, 804 yards on 48 catches, 8 TDs

Colorado

Passing: Isaac Wilson, 1,164 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaquail Smith, 361 yards on 72 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Joseph Williams, 732 yards on 51 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Arizona State lost 27-20 to BYU on Oct. 31. Jake Fette threw for 166 yards on 22-of-42 attempts (52.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mack had 123 rushing yards on 23 carries, adding five receptions for 47 yards. Derek Eusebio had seven receptions for 48 yards.

Colorado won 27-24 over Kansas State on Oct. 31. Wilson led Colorado with 185 yards on 14-of-21 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Richard Young carried the ball 24 times for 120 yards and scored two touchdowns. Williams had five receptions for 89 yards.

Next game

Arizona State plays at UCF on Nov. 14. Colorado hosts No. 17 Houston on Nov. 13.

By The Associated Press