UC Irvine Anteaters (3-0) at Stanford Cardinal (3-1)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts UC Irvine after Austin Maurer scored 20 points in Stanford’s 76-68 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

Stanford went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Cardinal averaged 76.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.0 last season.

UC Irvine went 23-12 overall last season while going 7-5 on the road. The Anteaters averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 39.5 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press