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Alcorn State visits Maryland after Payne’s 20-point game

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By AP News

Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at Maryland Terrapins (1-2)

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces Alcorn State after Pharrel Payne scored 20 points in Maryland’s 87-83 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Maryland finished 7-8 at home a season ago while going 12-21 overall. The Terrapins averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

Alcorn State finished 9-23 overall a season ago while going 2-18 on the road. The Braves averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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