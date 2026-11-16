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Omaha hosts Lamar after Berry’s 23-point game

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By AP News

Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at Omaha Mavericks (3-2)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Omaha after Quante Berry scored 23 points in Lamar’s 122-57 victory against the Centenary (LA) Gents.

The Mavericks have gone 3-0 at home. Omaha is the Summit League leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Isaac Ondekane averaging 6.8.

Lamar went 7-15 in Southland action and 5-10 on the road last season. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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