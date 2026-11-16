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No. 22 Vanderbilt hosts Eastern Illinois after Welch’s 24-point game

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By AP News

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits No. 22 Vanderbilt after Gavin Welch scored 24 points in Eastern Illinois’ 86-74 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Vanderbilt finished 27-9 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Commodores averaged 16.8 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 19.8 bench points last season.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Illinois is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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