Drake plays Tarleton State after Carroll’s 26-point game

Tarleton State Texans (3-1) at Drake Bulldogs (3-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Tarleton State after Jon Carroll scored 26 points in Drake’s 81-72 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

Drake went 14-20 overall a season ago while going 6-11 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Tarleton State finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Texans shot 45.0% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press