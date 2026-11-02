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Cornell begins season at home against Pepperdine

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By AP News

Pepperdine Waves at Cornell Big Red

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

LINE: Waves -3.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell begins the season at home against Pepperdine.

Cornell finished 15-13 overall a season ago while going 7-4 at home. The Big Red averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 11.0 bench points last season.

Pepperdine went 2-11 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Waves shot 42.6% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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