JuJu Watkins returns with 21 points as USC teammates celebrate her comeback in 100-68 win over UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JuJu Watkins spent last season supporting teammates while working toward her own return. Monday, they finally got to celebrate with her on the court.

Watkins scored 21 points in Southern California’s 100-68 victory over UNLV, giving the Trojans their star back after an ACL injury sidelined her for an entire season.

“I mean, it’s hard to describe how much this team has her back,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “It’s a group that really cares for her as a human being.”

Watkins played 25 minutes, finishing with five rebounds and two assists. She made nine of 22 shots and scored 11 points during a third quarter that turned a 13-point halftime lead into a 34-point advantage. Watkins wasn’t made available to media after the game.

For sophomore Jazzy Davidson, the opportunity to play alongside Watkins followed a season of watching her rehab the injury she suffered in the NCAA Tournament as a sophomore. Watkins still was around the team last season while recovering.

“Just seeing all the hard work she put in all throughout last season to get healthy and to get better, and on top of that, just the way that she was there for all of us,” Davidson said. “She was a great mentor to me.”

Gottlieb said USC is restricting Watkins’ minutes as she builds her workload. Her physical progress has been encouraging, with timing and comfort expected to improve through competition.

“I think she physically looks great, explosive wise and all that,” Gottlieb said. “It’s just finding that rhythm.”

Watkins’ presence also creates opportunities for teammates. Davidson scored 23 points and freshman Saniyah Hall added 22 as USC showcased an offense with multiple scoring options.

Gottlieb expects Watkins to become sharper and more comfortable as the season progresses. Monday offered a starting point for both the guard and a team still learning to play together.

“The game is just better with her in it,” Gottlieb said.

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By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press