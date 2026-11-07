SIU-Edwardsville Cougars to face Lipscomb Bisons on the road

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-0) at Lipscomb Bisons (0-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

Lipscomb went 19-13 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bisons allowed opponents to score 75.7 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 10-7 in OVC games and 8-7 on the road a season ago. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 64.7 points per game and shot 39.5% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press