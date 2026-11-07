Bradley hosts Pacific following Thompson’s 21-point performance

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Pacific Tigers (1-0) at Bradley Braves (1-0)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Bradley after Jaylen Thompson scored 21 points in Pacific’s 102-47 win over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

Bradley finished 14-3 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Braves averaged 13.4 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

Pacific finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Tigers gave up 68.8 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press