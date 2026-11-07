San Jose State faces UC Irvine following Chammaa’s 27-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (1-0) at UC Irvine Anteaters (1-0)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Anteaters -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on UC Irvine after Joey Chammaa scored 27 points in San Jose State’s 95-74 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

UC Irvine went 23-12 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Anteaters allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shoot 38.8% from the field last season.

San Jose State finished 9-24 overall with a 1-12 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans shot 43.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press