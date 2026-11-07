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No. 21 USC Trojans and the Wichita State Shockers square off

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By AP News

Wichita State Shockers (1-0) vs. USC Trojans (1-0)

Stateline, Nevada; Sunday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 USC will take on Wichita State at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada.

USC went 18-14 overall with an 11-0 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Trojans averaged 78.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.9 last season.

Wichita State went 24-12 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Shockers averaged 11.4 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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