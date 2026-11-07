Berry leads Lamar against Abilene Christian after 22-point game

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Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (0-1)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Abilene Christian after Quante Berry scored 22 points in Lamar’s 124-62 victory against the Schreiner Mountaineers.

Abilene Christian finished 14-19 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 13.1 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Lamar went 7-15 in Southland action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Cardinals gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press