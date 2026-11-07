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North Dakota State visits CSU Bakersfield after Ivancic’s 23-point performance

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By AP News

North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0)

Bakersfield, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts North Dakota State after Petar Ivancic scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 93-54 win against the Stanton Elks.

CSU Bakersfield finished 6-11 at home a season ago while going 8-24 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 11.0 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

North Dakota State went 16-1 in Summit League action and 10-5 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 15.5 assists per game on 28.7 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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