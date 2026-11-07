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Western Kentucky visits Tennessee Tech after Green’s 23-point outing

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By AP News

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-1)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Western Kentucky after De’Ante Green scored 23 points in Tennessee Tech’s 117-70 win against the Blue Mountain (MS) Toppers.

Tennessee Tech finished 8-6 at home a season ago while going 13-18 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 5.9 steals, 3.0 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Western Kentucky finished 8-10 in CUSA action and 5-7 on the road last season. The Hilltoppers averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second-chance points and 32.2 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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