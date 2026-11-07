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North Dakota visits Winthrop after Fisher’s 32-point outing

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By AP News

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1) at Winthrop Eagles (0-1)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts North Dakota after Keshawn Fisher scored 32 points in Winthrop’s 103-98 loss to the Queens Royals.

Winthrop went 23-11 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

North Dakota went 18-17 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Fightin’ Hawks allowed opponents to score 77.3 points per game and shot 47.8% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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