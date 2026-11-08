Tarleton State remains unbeaten with 40-27 victory over Abilene Christian

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Undefeated Tarleton State scored touchdowns on its first two plays from scrimmage and the Texans cruised to a 40-27 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Tylan Hines had a 75-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead, and Kaden Anderson and Marquis Willis teamed up on a 75-yard touchdown pass for a 14-3 advantage.

Tarleton State (10-0, 5-0 United Athletic Conference), ranked No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS poll, has scored at least 40 points seven times this season.

Hines finished with 145 yards and three scores on 14 rushes. Anderson completed 7 of 9 passes for 213 yards and two scores.

Abilene Christian (5-5, 4-1), ranked 23rd in the poll, cut its deficit to four on a 4-yard touchdown run by Tucker Parks, but Anderson threw a 41-yard scoring strike to Willis four plays later for a 21-10 lead after one quarter. Willis totaled 166 yards on three receptions.

Brandon Perez kicked his second field goal — a 33-yarder to get the Wildcats within eight early in the second quarter, but James Paige ran it in from a yard out for a 28-13 advantage at halftime.

Parks’ 7-yard scoring toss to Dallas Dudley was the only score of the third quarter as Abilene Christian closed to within 28-20. Parks had 215 yards on 25-for-30 passing.

Hines put it out of reach with touchdown runs of 6 and 13 yards for a 40-20 advantage with 7:15 left to play.

Brandon Johnson’s 8-yard touchdown run capped the scoring for the Wildcats with 1:59 remaining.

Up next

Abilene Christian: At Austin Peay on Saturday.

Tarleton State: At West Florida on Saturday.

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