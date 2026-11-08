Yoav Berman scores 22 points for Duquesne in 68-58 win over Division-II Central State

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoav Berman’s 22 points and seven rebounds helped Duquesne defeat Central State (OH) 68-58 on Saturday.

Kerem Konan scored 11 points while shooting 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds for the Dukes (2-0). Arness Lawson finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Emanuel Henriques finished with 14 points for the Marauders. Torrion Stevenson added 13 points and three steals for Central State. Jordan Fisher finished with nine points.

A 12-0 run in the first half gave Duquesne a three-point lead. The teams entered the break with Duquesne ahead 31-30, led by Berman’s 10 points. Duquesne used a 7-0 second-half run to come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 46-42 with 12:24 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Berman scored 12 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.