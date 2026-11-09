Taylor leads Howard against Pennsylvania after 27-point showing

Howard Bison (1-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (0-1)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Pennsylvania after Cedric Taylor III scored 27 points in Howard’s 94-83 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

Pennsylvania went 12-2 at home last season while going 18-12 overall. The Quakers gave up 74.4 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Howard finished 24-11 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Bison averaged 77.8 points per game last season, 18.4 from the free-throw line and 21 from deep.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press