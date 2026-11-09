Troy hosts Loyola Marymount after Sensley’s 20-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at Troy Trojans (0-2)

Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces Troy after Zion Sensley scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 102-50 win over the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

Troy finished 22-12 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Loyola Marymount went 4-7 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 32.8 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press