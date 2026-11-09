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Asuma leads Minnesota against Cincinnati after 20-point game

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By AP News

Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Cincinnati after Isaac Asuma scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 76-62 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Cincinnati finished 15-3 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Bearcats averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free-throw line and 27 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota went 2-9 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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