Georgia State visits Fresno State after Jones’ 22-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (1-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Fresno State after Chris Jones scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 111-61 win against the Andrew College Fighting Tigers.

Fresno State went 13-19 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.8 last season.

Georgia State finished 3-12 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 22.2 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press