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George Washington and Elon meet in cross-conference game

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By AP News

Elon Phoenix (2-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Elon in non-conference action.

George Washington finished 19-16 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Revolutionaries averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Elon went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Phoenix allowed opponents to score 77.9 points per game and shot 45.5% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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