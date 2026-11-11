Bradley Braves and the Coppin State Eagles meet

Coppin State Eagles (1-2) vs. Bradley Braves (1-2)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Coppin State in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Bradley went 21-13 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference play in the 2025-26 season. The Braves shot 43.9% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Coppin State finished 7-24 overall with a 2-15 record in non-conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Eagles averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 11.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press