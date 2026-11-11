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Portland State set for road matchup with the Colorado State Rams

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By AP News

Portland State Vikings (1-1) at Colorado State Rams (2-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Rams -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Portland State.

Colorado State went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Rams gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Portland State finished 20-11 overall last season while going 8-7 on the road. The Vikings gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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