St. Thomas plays Army following Madson’s 23-point performance

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) at Army Black Knights (1-2)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Army after Brogan Madson scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 119-82 victory over the MacAlester Scots.

Army went 11-21 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Black Knights gave up 77.2 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

St. Thomas went 8-7 on the road and 24-10 overall a season ago. The Tommies averaged 81.8 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 36.1% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press