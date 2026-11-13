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St. Thomas plays Army following Madson’s 23-point performance

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By AP News

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) at Army Black Knights (1-2)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Army after Brogan Madson scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 119-82 victory over the MacAlester Scots.

Army went 11-21 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Black Knights gave up 77.2 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

St. Thomas went 8-7 on the road and 24-10 overall a season ago. The Tommies averaged 81.8 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 36.1% from deep last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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