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San Jose State hosts Alabama State after Mason’s 22-point game

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By AP News

Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at San Jose State Spartans (1-2)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Alabama State after Mekhi Mason scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 80-75 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

San Jose State finished 9-24 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Spartans averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Alabama State finished 10-22 overall with a 4-15 record on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 6.9 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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