Bradley leads CSU Bakersfield against North Dakota State after 25-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-0) at North Dakota State Bison (2-3)

Fargo, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits North Dakota State after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 91-83 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Bison are 2-0 in home games. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Kaden Tate leads the Bison with 6.2 boards.

CSU Bakersfield went 1-15 in Big West action and 2-13 on the road last season. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 82.2 points per game and shot 46.5% from the field last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. CSU Bakersfield defeated North Dakota State 91-80 in their last meeting on Nov. 8. Jaden Alexander led CSU Bakersfield with 41 points, and Max Iversen led North Dakota State with 20 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press